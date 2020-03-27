$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.14. Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 112,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,761. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

