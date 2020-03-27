$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Rollins also posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4,291.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 354,529 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 338,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.