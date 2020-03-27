-$0.15 EPS Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BEST’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.21). BEST reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BEST in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 1,300,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,941. BEST has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BEST by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,341,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 1,007.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,272 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 410,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter valued at $10,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.