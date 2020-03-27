$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.14. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.01.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 286,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,113. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704,366 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Huntsman by 42.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 176.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 307,282 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Huntsman by 118.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 109,328 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

