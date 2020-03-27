$0.23 EPS Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.41. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,993 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,339,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,138,000 after acquiring an additional 733,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 949,611 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,472. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.