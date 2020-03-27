$0.25 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.39. 33,396,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,382,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Halliburton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 22.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Halliburton by 18.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

