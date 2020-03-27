-$0.29 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.24). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCRB. BidaskClub raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after acquiring an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 198,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 130,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,581. The stock has a market cap of $244.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

