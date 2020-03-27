$0.31 EPS Expected for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Lovesac reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

LOVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

LOVE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,471. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. Lovesac has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,170.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $5,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,255 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 223,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.