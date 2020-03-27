$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,724,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

