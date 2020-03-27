$0.42 EPS Expected for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,769,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

