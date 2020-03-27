$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.73. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 222,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,839. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

