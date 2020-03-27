-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.51). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on STIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at $548,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 159,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.59. 170,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,478. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

