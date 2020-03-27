$0.47 EPS Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.51. Hilltop posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

HTH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 436,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,187,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,492,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 374,212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 264,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 228,957 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

