-$0.49 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.45). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

ZYNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,684. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $170,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

