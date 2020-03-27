$0.50 EPS Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. HP posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of HPQ traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 11,273,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,169,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,124,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,825,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,500,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of HP by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,714 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

