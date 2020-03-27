$0.51 EPS Expected for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heico’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.40. Heico posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million.

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of HEI traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. 125,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.05. Heico has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heico by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,091,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

