$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.59. Mastercraft Boat posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 342,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.