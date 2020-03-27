$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s earnings. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg..

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

