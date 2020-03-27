-$0.67 EPS Expected for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.61). Forty Seven reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forty Seven.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTSV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,109,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,688 shares in the company, valued at $47,960,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 196,905 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $18,650,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,905 shares of company stock worth $20,669,092 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forty Seven by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,704 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $76,112,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

FTSV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $94.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,220. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.97. Forty Seven has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

