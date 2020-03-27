$0.84 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.66.

Shares of HLI opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,068. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

