0xcert Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a total market cap of $297,270.12 and $42,189.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,335 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

