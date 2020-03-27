$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.91. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

TXN stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

