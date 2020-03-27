$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on UAA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,728,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.