$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.