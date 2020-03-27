$1.16 EPS Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.16. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,965,000 after acquiring an additional 56,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $78,748,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

