$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

