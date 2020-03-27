$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Cincinnati Financial reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cincinnati Financial.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of CINF opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

