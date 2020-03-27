$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. ABM Industries also reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,664,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

