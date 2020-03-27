100,000 Shares in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,452,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.56% of Quaker Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 794,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of KWR stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.85. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.