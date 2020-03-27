100,974 Shares in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. Duke Realty makes up approximately 1.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.81. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

