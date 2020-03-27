100,998 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $33.26. 1,260,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,662,766. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

