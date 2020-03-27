10,114 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 265,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $4,243,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. 6,999,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,304. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

