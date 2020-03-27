111,801 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,818,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after acquiring an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 188,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.67. 9,513,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,973. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

