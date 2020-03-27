112,436 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF makes up 3.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. 1,658,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,713. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

