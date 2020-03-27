$114.96 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post $114.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. CRA International reported sales of $105.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $496.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.16 million to $498.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $519.78 million, with estimates ranging from $510.41 million to $529.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.14 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CRA International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CRA International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in CRA International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in CRA International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CRA International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $235.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. CRA International has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $58.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

