11,642 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura decreased their price target on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

HD stock traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.97. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

