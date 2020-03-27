11,810 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. 2,924,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.