118,117 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301,484 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $52.33. 918,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,980,273. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

