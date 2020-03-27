122,421 Shares in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWP. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 58,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,539.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWP traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. 7,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

