$127.15 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post $127.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.30 million and the highest is $132.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $165.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $448.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $499.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $402.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.18% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASPS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 134,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 458,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,561. 26.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

