129,261 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. 5,021,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.