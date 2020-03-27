132,044 Shares in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Macerich as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,039,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,672,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 259,643 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 995,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period.

MAC stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.99%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 130,365 shares of company stock worth $1,749,180. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAC. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

