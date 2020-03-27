138,402 Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,091,000 after buying an additional 4,017,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,877,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,814,000 after purchasing an additional 131,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,303,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 179,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,391,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,035 shares during the period.

SHO opened at $9.14 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 210.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

