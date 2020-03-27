139,754 Shares in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.31% of Vericel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $8,326,000. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 620,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 335,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vericel by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 170,713 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $395.08 million, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 2.60. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

