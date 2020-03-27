14,673 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.28. 2,653,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,765. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

