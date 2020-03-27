$16.75 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce sales of $16.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.62 million and the highest is $16.87 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $54.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $54.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.18 million to $71.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centogene.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centogene in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Centogene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at $5,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

