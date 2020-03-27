167,818 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,721,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 612,671 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,559,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 703,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 155,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.