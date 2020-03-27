$17.35 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce sales of $17.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $17.60 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $16.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $70.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $72.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $74.15 million, with estimates ranging from $72.30 million to $76.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $7.05 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $170.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.