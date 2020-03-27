17,078 Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

GBT opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $55,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $199,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.