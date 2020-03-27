17,088 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. 23,376,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,810,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.